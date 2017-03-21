West Side Helping Hand assists families

West Side Helping Hand assists families

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports he knows what it's like to look at aging grandparents as his parents. He knows what it's like to juggle high school homework and a part-time job to help the household make ends meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Silvas 56 min Joncc 12
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Tyler 4,359
Geneva Espinosa 1 hr Mayor 20
Wet moon in Mathis 1 hr Regualar 24
Swingers 1 hr Intrested 1
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... 2 hr Gay Peace on Earth 2
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 2 hr HighTechHate 67
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC