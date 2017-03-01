Weekend traffic changes near Spohn Sh...

Weekend traffic changes near Spohn Shoreline

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Detectives are still looking for the suspect that attempted to abduct a woman near Carmel Parkway Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department released an image of a vehicle they thought may have been involved, but that vehicle has since been eliminated as the suspects vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 24 min Allbs 4,228
Looking for a woman for fun 3 hr Welder 4
Night club saturday night 3 hr Cowboy 2
Adult video 8 hr Lmao 10
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 8 hr Bi4night 127
TS Megan 9 hr Wero 3
best Asian massage in town 9 hr Talisman 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC