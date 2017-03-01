Water disinfectant conversion to start Monday
The City of Corpus Christi is working on making it easier to get around town. It's called the "Traffic Management Center" which works like a call-center of sorts, so when there's problems on the roads, caused by traffic signals dispatchers at the new traffic management center can lighten the load so to speak without having to dispatch a city street crew.
