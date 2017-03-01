Water Disinfectant Conversion begins March 6 Read Story Kiii Staff
Beginning Monday, March 6, 2017, the City of Corpus Christi will temporarily change the water disinfectant in preparation to add an additional disinfectant to improve the long-term quality of the City's drinking water. This conversion process is approved by the TCEQ.
