Water conversion begins March 6 Read ...

Water conversion begins March 6 Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KIII

The City of Corpus Christi will be changing the water disinfectant in order to add an additional disinfectant to improve the long-term quality of the city's drinking water. This process is approved by the TCEQ and it is not a water boil alert, it is routine maintenance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10) 9 min Curious 11
New Miller coach 17 min goonga galoonga 5
Adult video 2 hr Be careful 23
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Im going 4,268
BP Ella 4 hr NotWhatIHeard 18
LA tapatia on ayers 4 hr JustTalk 4
Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker 5 hr Ginger1 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC