Water conversion begins March 6 Read Story Kiii Staff
The City of Corpus Christi will be changing the water disinfectant in order to add an additional disinfectant to improve the long-term quality of the city's drinking water. This process is approved by the TCEQ and it is not a water boil alert, it is routine maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10)
|9 min
|Curious
|11
|New Miller coach
|17 min
|goonga galoonga
|5
|Adult video
|2 hr
|Be careful
|23
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Im going
|4,268
|BP Ella
|4 hr
|NotWhatIHeard
|18
|LA tapatia on ayers
|4 hr
|JustTalk
|4
|Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker
|5 hr
|Ginger1
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC