Watch a hearing on bills aimed at drawing Uber and Lyft back to Austin
The Senate Business & Commerce Committee is scheduled to take up three bills Tuesday aimed at overriding local regulation of ride-hailing companies that prompted Uber and Lyft to leave Austin and other Texas cities last year. Currently, ride-hailing companies face few statewide regulations beyond a requirement to maintain active auto insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera
|17 min
|Private
|7
|palace girls at CC
|3 hr
|Lol
|8
|Megan Silvas
|12 hr
|Cc guy
|1
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|12 hr
|Blueyes
|398
|Cassandra Hicks
|15 hr
|luke
|1
|In Defense of Lisa Morris, who abondoned her ch... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Lisa Morris
|17
|Cheetah girls? Hot? Give us the scoop.
|22 hr
|JustAdvice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC