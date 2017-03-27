Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony planned for tomorrow
A Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Wednesday at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial at 901 Leopard Street at 10:00 am. This year is the 44th Anniversary of the End of the Vietnam War and when the last of the Vietnam War POWs held in North Vietnam arrived home on United States of America soil .
