Two Rural Texas Towns Tussle With Exxon Over The World's Largest Steam Cracker
Mayor Celestino Zambrano eases his battered 17-year-old baby-blue pickup truck to the left side of the road on the very edge of Gregory's city limits, a predominantly Hispanic, low-income town of fewer than 2,000 residents located just north of Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a woman for FWB
|10 min
|Framer
|1
|New Miller coach
|1 hr
|OnceABucAlwaysABuc
|9
|Corpitos tango (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Charco-33
|96
|BP Ella
|3 hr
|Elote-man
|24
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Never been there ...
|4,281
|Tinker trombley
|18 hr
|cc guy
|7
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|qazlopee
|30
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC