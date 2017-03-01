Three CCISD teachers become finalists for Excellence in Education awards
Raul Munoz, a physical education teacher at George Evans Elementary, was surprised by HEB representatives, who showed up loaded with balloons, flowers, and cakes. Mr. Munoz and the other two teachers were also presented with a $1,000 check for themselves and another $1,000 check for their school.
