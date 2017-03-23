The giant ships that ship other ships through the shipping lanes
Behold, the Blue Marlin, a "semi-submersible heavy lift ship" that is capable of hoisting and transplanting other, full-sized ships all around the oceans. The photos of this thing are amazing , like something off the cover of an old Modern Mechanix , the scale nearly incomprehensible -- as though a careless child had mixed up two different toy-sets, each at a radically different scale.
