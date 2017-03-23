The exhibit will be on display until April 29th
Some of the best things in life are free and that includes a new art exhibit at the La Retama Library featuring the works of regional and national female artists. The exhibit was curated by Maya Zamora, who grew up in Tynan, Texas.
