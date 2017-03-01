The Air Force Is Retiring The Predator Drone For The More Deadly Reaper

In this Nov. 8, 2011 file photo, a Predator B unmanned aircraft taxis at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File The U.S. Air Force has announced that it is officially moving to retire the MQ-1 Predator drone in early 2018 with the newer MQ-9 Reaper drone to better address its combat needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.