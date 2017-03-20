Texas part of man's quest to visit al...

Texas part of man's quest to visit all Park Service sites

15 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

In a Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, Park Ranger Kathy Sanders talks with Mikah Meyer, telling him what the he can do at Padre Island National Seashore on his trip to become the youngest person to visit all the National Park Service sites. At 30 years old, Meyer is traveling throughout the United States to become the youngest person to visit all 417 National Park Service sites.

