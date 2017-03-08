Texas outpaces rest with some of nati...

Texas outpaces rest with some of nation's hardest workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CultureMap

Texans are being recognized right and left for their intense work ethic. First it was SmartAsset pointing out the impressive number of hours Dallasites log at their jobs each month, and now WalletHub is doubling down by awarding several Texas cities spots near the top of its hardest-working cities list .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 44 min Dan 4,287
Looking for one woman for fun 2 hr Welder 1
Stupidly in love 3 hr Lusto 2
Any women up for some discreet fun Thursday mor... 8 hr corpus78413 22
New Miller coach 10 hr jack black 16
Creepy men in jail 10 hr Creeped out 3
nueces county time & money in jail 11 hr Jail 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at March 09 at 3:52PM CST

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC