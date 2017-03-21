Texas' next religious liberty fight c...

Texas' next religious liberty fight could be over foster care

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

In the 1970s, Roloff, a Baptist preacher, was known for his homes for teenagers in Corpus Christi. A 1973 legislative report on child care in the state said members heard testimony from children previously in Roloff's Rebekah Home for Girls about irregular meals and whippings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr TripfromSA 4,356
Wet moon in Mathis 2 hr Regualar 18
Ashley lumpkins 2 hr Robert 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 2 hr upindat9 61
I am a police officer with the Corpus Christi P... 5 hr Cujo 5
Mindy Ramos 7 hr Guesswho 1
Bishop 7 hr ST8UP 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC