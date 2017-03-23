Tennessee man accused of abducting te...

Tennessee man accused of abducting teen may have been seen in Corpus Christi

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Chron

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, has been reported missing since March 13, 2017. She is believed to be with Tad Cummins, a 50-year-old man from Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Armyman1id 4,378
Mindy Ramos 1 hr Truth 2
Jessica blake?? 4 hr Kristin Amber Dey... 14
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 7 hr Honky 80
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 9 hr Tyler 66
Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia 13 hr Roast 6
420 connections in the cc area (: (Aug '12) 17 hr Atx 20
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC