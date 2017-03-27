Strong winds will leave the area
The combination of a dry line and a weak Pacific cold front will move through the are the middle of this week resulting in dramatic changes to our windy weather. Unfortunately little rainfall is expected as nearly all of the significant rain will be well north of the Coastal Bend along with the associated severe weather.
