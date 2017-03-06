Storm spotters sought

Storm spotters sought

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi is looking for volunteers to become trained storm spotters. Spotters learn to identify potentially tornadic storms and other severe weather conditions before they occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Wet moon regular 4,273
BP Ella 3 hr Carlos 21
Michelle Barrera 3 hr Smh 3
New Miller coach 4 hr True 6
Emily Litchko 6 hr Theguynextdoor 1
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 14 hr Haha 5
Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10) 15 hr Good to the last ... 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at March 07 at 3:12AM CST

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC