State's Legal Foes Seek New Texas Congressional Map For 2018

Groups suing Texas over its political maps are asking a federal court to block the state's current congressional boundaries ahead of the November 2018 elections. Texas NAACP, African American Congresspersons, Mexican American Legislative Caucus and other plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed a motion Thursday to jumpstart the map-drawing.

