State's Legal Foes Seek New Texas Congressional Map For 2018
Groups suing Texas over its political maps are asking a federal court to block the state's current congressional boundaries ahead of the November 2018 elections. Texas NAACP, African American Congresspersons, Mexican American Legislative Caucus and other plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed a motion Thursday to jumpstart the map-drawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUT-FM Austin.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|12 min
|Yep yep
|15
|shelly amaya
|2 hr
|Vern
|4
|Kandi
|2 hr
|JPS69
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Gomer Pyle
|4,382
|m4m (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Gil
|31
|Wet moon in Mathis
|5 hr
|Lies
|37
|Where's is all the perks
|8 hr
|Gabby
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC