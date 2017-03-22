Spying claim by Intel chair renews fi...

Spying claim by Intel chair renews fight over Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Earlier this week we told you about "Project teal" -- an effort to help veterans fight PTSD. Along with that effort, is something called, Teal Tuesday's, a day when you can feed on shrimp while funding a cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 57 min Chaplin 11
Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia 3 hr Nasty 4
To Barbi KSAB 3 hr Chaplin 10
Male4male 5 hr Islander 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 5 hr concernedcitizen 71
Wet moon in Mathis 5 hr Intrested 32
361 makeup facebook page 5 hr laughing 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Tyler 4,370
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC