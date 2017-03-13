Spring break kicks off the busiest season of the year for Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.
Even bigger crowds are expected over the next two days. Since spring break is the first big week of the year for tourism and people getting out and enjoying the water, it is the kick off to the busiest time of the year for the Coast Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina ruiz - leasing agent girl watermark Apar...
|32 min
|nopeyeah
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Jackjackjack
|4,326
|Megan Silvas
|3 hr
|Ggg
|2
|Women's Feet
|5 hr
|Youngster
|1
|Casual hook up
|7 hr
|Him
|1
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|Bandit198079
|136
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|15 hr
|Seriously
|404
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC