Shoreline protection, early voting to be discussed at council meeting

It only happens once a year... so this Saturday, grab a dollar head on down to the botanical gardens "April 1 is our Big Bloom Plant Sale. It is our only plant sale of the year and we bring in thousands of plants along with vendors and we want people to come our and experience the Botanical Gardens and get some plants to spruce up their landscape along the way," said Dr. Michael Womack.

