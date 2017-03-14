Sex offender, gang member reportedly apprehended by border patrol in South Texas
A sex offender and a gang member were reportedly detained in South Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Monday. Agents in Falfurrias, about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, arrested a sex offender from Honduras who was convicted of sexual contact with a child in 2003, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times and The San Antonio Express-News report .
