Sex offender, gang member reportedly ...

Sex offender, gang member reportedly apprehended by border patrol in South Texas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A sex offender and a gang member were reportedly detained in South Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Monday. Agents in Falfurrias, about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, arrested a sex offender from Honduras who was convicted of sexual contact with a child in 2003, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times and The San Antonio Express-News report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 16 min Private 7
palace girls at CC 3 hr Lol 8
Megan Silvas 12 hr Cc guy 1
Nikole Mills (May '15) 12 hr Blueyes 398
Cassandra Hicks 14 hr luke 1
In Defense of Lisa Morris, who abondoned her ch... (Sep '15) 20 hr Lisa Morris 17
Cheetah girls? Hot? Give us the scoop. 22 hr JustAdvice 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC