Sex offender, gang member reportedly apprehended by border patrol in South Texas

A sex offender and a gang member were reportedly detained in South Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Monday. Agents in Falfurrias, about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, arrested a sex offender from Honduras who was convicted of sexual contact with a child in 2003, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times and The San Antonio Express-News report .

