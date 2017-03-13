Several people remain hospitalized after accident on HWY 44
It happened Monday afternoon when an SUV didn't yield the right-of-way to a car headed east on HWY 44. The car then hit the SUV, and the vehicles ended up in another lane on the highway, where two pickup trucks were struck as a result. KRIS 6 News photographers report that police are evacuating residents a block and a half from a home in the 1200 Block of 7th Street.
