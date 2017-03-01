Selena Wax Figure to Travel to Corpus Christi for Fiesta de la Flor Festival
Selena Quintanilla's wax figure is leaving the Madame Tussauds installation in Hollywood to travel to the late singer's hometown Corpus Christi, Texas for the annual Fiesta de la Flor. The third edition of the two-day festival, which honors and celebrates the life of the "Queen of Tejano" music, is set to take place March 24-25.
