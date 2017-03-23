Selena wax figure arrives for Fiesta de la Flor
Alfredo Plascencia-Leon appeared in federal court this week to plead not guilty to 18 charges after federal agents raided his properties last month. Alfredo Plascencia-Leon appeared in federal court this week to plead not guilty to 18 charges after federal agents raided his properties last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia
|8 min
|FUN GUY 99
|7
|does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|See you soon
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|The big one
|4,379
|Mindy Ramos
|6 hr
|Truth
|2
|Jessica blake??
|8 hr
|Kristin Amber Dey...
|14
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|11 hr
|Honky
|80
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Tyler
|66
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC