Second lecture in series focuses on issues with U.S. death penalty

The second lecture in a series hosted by the College Libertarians and the College of William and Mary's chapter of the NAACP focused on issues related to the death penalty. COURTESY PHOTO / WM.EDU The College Libertarians and the College of William and Mary's chapter of the NAACP hosted the second lecture in their three-part series , "Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty," Wednesday, March 22. National Advocacy Coordinator for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty Marc Hyden spoke about the legal and financial pitfalls surrounding the death penalty.

