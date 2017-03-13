Rural residents face lack of access to food assistance programs Read Story Brian Burns
While many realize the problem of malnutrition exists in many of our cities and towns, few realize there are pockets of people in the countryside who need help and are often overlooked. When the Food Bank of Corpus Christi's mobile pantry goes to Driscoll, it parks in the lot at the St. James Catholic Church, but because of a shortage of funds, it has not been to Driscoll in a year.
