Robstown outlets report early success in Grand Opening Read Story KIII Staff
The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay has been open for less than a month, but they are seeing some great success. The Outlets opened up March 2 and they say their current 20 stores are still seeing high numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ts natalie backpage (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Hoes
|8
|Michelle barrera
|2 hr
|Smfh
|4
|Looking for Swinging couples
|3 hr
|Intrested
|21
|Taylor Gaydon
|4 hr
|Taytay
|3
|Erik Tunchez
|6 hr
|Sara
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Armyman1id
|4,416
|Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the...
|14 hr
|LegislaturePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC