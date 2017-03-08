Residents voice concerns of an uptick...

Residents voice concerns of an uptick in vehicle burglaries

Corpus Christi police officers say 19-year old Jonathan Pizarro and a 15-year old boy robbed the Los Altos Restaurant on South Port last night Pizarro allegedly pulled a gun and made an employee empty the cash register. Corpus Christi police officers say 19-year old Jonathan Pizarro and a 15-year old boy robbed the Los Altos Restaurant on South Port last night Pizarro allegedly pulled a gun and made an employee empty the cash register.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Corpus Christi, TX

