Residents voice concerns of an uptick in vehicle burglaries

Corpus Christi police officers say 19-year old Jonathan Pizarro and a 15-year old boy robbed the Los Altos Restaurant on South Port last night Pizarro allegedly pulled a gun and made an employee empty the cash register.

