Remains of San Antonio man Patrick Clark exhumed, moved to San Antonio
Over the last year, Patrick's family has been working with the Rest Haven Funeral Home in Aransas Pass to get his remains exhumed and moved to San Antonio. The Rest Haven Funeral Home offered to cover all the expenses, after the family said the costs were more than they could afford and today , the day before Patrick's 23rd birthday, his mother Latisha says she wishes he was here to celebrate, but at least now there's some closure.
