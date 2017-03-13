Rain will continue through the weekend 6 hours from now
Rachelle Smith, left, Tanya Lykes and Debbie Morris leave the Nave Museum and walk quickly to their ride, trying to stay dry. The wispy rain much of the Crossroads saw Friday will continue Saturday into early Sunday morning, said Christina Barron, of the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera
|2 hr
|Lol
|6
|palace girls at CC
|2 hr
|Lol
|8
|Megan Silvas
|10 hr
|Cc guy
|1
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|11 hr
|Blueyes
|398
|Cassandra Hicks
|13 hr
|luke
|1
|In Defense of Lisa Morris, who abondoned her ch... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Lisa Morris
|17
|Cheetah girls? Hot? Give us the scoop.
|21 hr
|JustAdvice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC