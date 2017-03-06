Pro/Con: Should politicians hold more town hall meetings? - Victoria Advocate
Several Republican lawmakers canceled or avoided public appearances when they returned to their home districts for the first congressional recess last month. Others say they just want to voice concerns about a rush to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, without a replacement plan and immigration regulations, including the wall, a travel ban and the threat of deportations for non-criminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tiffany soli? (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Haha
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|fiende
|4,269
|Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Good to the last ...
|12
|BP Ella
|2 hr
|Good to the last ...
|19
|Michelle Barrera
|3 hr
|Hooker
|1
|New Miller coach
|3 hr
|goonga galoonga
|5
|Adult video
|5 hr
|Be careful
|23
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC