Pro/Con: Should politicians hold more...

Pro/Con: Should politicians hold more town hall meetings? - Victoria Advocate

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Several Republican lawmakers canceled or avoided public appearances when they returned to their home districts for the first congressional recess last month. Others say they just want to voice concerns about a rush to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, without a replacement plan and immigration regulations, including the wall, a travel ban and the threat of deportations for non-criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 1 hr Haha 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr fiende 4,269
Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10) 2 hr Good to the last ... 12
BP Ella 2 hr Good to the last ... 19
Michelle Barrera 3 hr Hooker 1
New Miller coach 3 hr goonga galoonga 5
Adult video 5 hr Be careful 23
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC