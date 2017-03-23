Positive energy abounds
Actually, the weather has been warming for a while, and Bee County students and teachers have just returned from their spring break. Yet, the glorious displays of wildflowers, green pastures and trees can't help but pick up everyone's spirits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|38 min
|Trans_cc
|4,396
|Mindy Ramos
|2 hr
|TXS
|3
|Michelle Barrera
|2 hr
|Truth
|1
|Michelle Barrera
|2 hr
|Hmm
|14
|Kandi
|4 hr
|Chuey
|4
|spice up my relationship
|6 hr
|HighTechHate
|9
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|10 hr
|omni
|17
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC