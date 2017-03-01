Port Aransas residents debate safety ...

Port Aransas residents debate safety of new crosswalks before Spring Break

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Some business owners fear cars will not be prepared to stop for pedestrians on the highway, while other residents believe new crosswalks keep them safer. Some business owners fear cars will not be prepared to stop for pedestrians on the highway, while other residents believe new crosswalks keep them safer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video 1 hr Horny guy 9
Country music 1 hr Country guy 3
L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11) 1 hr Slippy 288
BP Ella 1 hr actually ella 17
Rudy Q 1 hr Lmao 2
best Asian massage in town 1 hr Palmera 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Friday night 4,222
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nueces County was issued at March 02 at 9:00AM CST

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC