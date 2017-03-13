Police say this suspect may have been...

Police say this suspect may have been targeting women.

Corpus Christi Police continue to search for a suspect involved in an attempted abduction in the Carmel Parkway area earlier this month. CCPD released a detailed sketch of the suspect, but few tips have come in.

