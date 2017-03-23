Police look for Tennessee teacher, missing teen in Texas
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking for a Tennessee school teacher and a student he's accused of kidnapping. Senior Officer Travis Pace says authorities in Tennessee shared a tip with the Corpus Christi Police that a vehicle matching the description of teacher Tad Cummins' car was seen in the city's North Beach area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|1 hr
|Honky
|80
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Tyler
|66
|Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia
|7 hr
|Roast
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Jaimie
|4,377
|420 connections in the cc area (: (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Atx
|20
|Head
|11 hr
|Horny guy
|2
|Wet moon in Mathis
|11 hr
|Horny guy
|34
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC