Police look for Tennessee teacher, missing teen in Texas

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking for a Tennessee school teacher and a student he's accused of kidnapping. Senior Officer Travis Pace says authorities in Tennessee shared a tip with the Corpus Christi Police that a vehicle matching the description of teacher Tad Cummins' car was seen in the city's North Beach area.

