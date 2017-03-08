Plea hearing for man accused of killi...

Plea hearing for man accused of killing ex-wife

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in Corpus Christi today for a Republican fundraiser. Abbott will be the keynote speaker at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krista Rae longoria 2 hr Omg 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr Dan 4,287
Looking for one woman for fun 8 hr Welder 1
Stupidly in love 9 hr Lusto 2
Any women up for some discreet fun Thursday mor... 14 hr corpus78413 22
New Miller coach 16 hr jack black 16
Creepy men in jail 16 hr Creeped out 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Nueces County was issued at March 10 at 12:40AM CST

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC