Passenger dies in two vehicle crash
State troopers tell us the driver of a Ford truck used a crossover to turn around and pulled out in front of an oncoming Chevy SUV which slammed into the side of the truck. A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities have yet to release the name of the deceased.
