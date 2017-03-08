Ordination of Biloxi's Catholic bisho...

Ordination of Biloxi's Catholic bishop reset for April 28

Diocesan spokesman Terry Dixon announced Friday that Monsignor Louis Kihneman III will be ordained that day, after surgery for diverticulitis delayed his ordination from the original date of Feb. 17. Kihneman, now a priest of the Diocese of Corpus Christi in Texas, was announced as Biloxi's fourth bishop in December.

