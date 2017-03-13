New Island traffic light cost $920,000. Corpus Christi taxpayers footed $500,000 of that bill.
The city installed it at the request of a San Antonio businessman who said his plans for a new Island development depended on that light. That new traffic light was part of deal expected to bring a new Island development called Packery Point to a stretch of undeveloped property at Park Rd 22 and Aquarius.
Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|1 hr
|Oh yeah
|401
|Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Lusto
|15
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|The big one
|4,308
|looking for cHocolate
|3 hr
|lol
|8
|Looking for a FWB woman
|4 hr
|Fwb
|1
|Randy Fernandez aka Axel Davis Hair By Axel (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|itoldyounottofuckwme
|9
|Panty meth
|7 hr
|PsntyPanty77623
|1
