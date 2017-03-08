New businesses to join Chick-fil-A at Sun Valley Square
Officials with Lockard Development confirm a new $1.1 million, 5,000-square-foot shell building will be constructed for lease to new tenants at 1900 South 77 Sunshine Strip.
