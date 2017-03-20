NASA talks springtime on Sunrise

NASA talks springtime on Sunrise

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Fiesta de la Flor is a 2-day festival that celebrates the life & legacy of Selena, known to her many admirers as the "Queen of Tejano. "Selena is a wonderful ambassador for our city continues to be a great ambassador where ever she went she put the name of Corpus Christi up high," said Teresa Rodriguez from Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 21 min I know 49
chance of a lifetime!!!! 22 min Pete 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr SA couple 4,352
My VAGlNA is a forest that needs freshened up 3 hr Lol 2
Nikole Mills (May '15) 3 hr Lol 408
Megan Silvas 3 hr Frombehind 5
Where's is all the perks 4 hr Joe burton 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC