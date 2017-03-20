NASA talks springtime on Sunrise

Fiesta de la Flor is a 2-day festival that celebrates the life & legacy of Selena, known to her many admirers as the "Queen of Tejano. "Selena is a wonderful ambassador for our city continues to be a great ambassador where ever she went she put the name of Corpus Christi up high," said Teresa Rodriguez from Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.