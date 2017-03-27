Mosque fire suspect's trial moved to Corpus Christi an hour ago The...
Marq Vincent Perez's first appearance in federal court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the U.S. Courthouse, 1133 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi. Perez, who has not yet been charged in connection to the arson of the Victoria Islamic Center, is scheduled to make a first appearance for another crime at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|51 min
|Shoet end of the ...
|95
|Registered nurses wanted - 5k sign on!
|1 hr
|nurses
|1
|Michelle Barrera
|1 hr
|Crybaby
|18
|Where are all the gays in town?
|4 hr
|Taylor
|2
|dogs non-stop barking, sheep thrown on my roof
|4 hr
|HighTechHate
|9
|Why did my husband illegally funnel drugs?
|5 hr
|Amy DeLeon Lagarde
|2
|Jessica Pena?
|5 hr
|CCcapri
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|The one
|4,410
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC