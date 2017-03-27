Mosque fire suspect's trial moved to Corpus Christi an hour ago The...

Mosque fire suspect's trial moved to ...

Mosque fire suspect's trial moved to Corpus Christi

Marq Vincent Perez's first appearance in federal court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the U.S. Courthouse, 1133 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi. Perez, who has not yet been charged in connection to the arson of the Victoria Islamic Center, is scheduled to make a first appearance for another crime at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

