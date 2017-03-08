Mark Scott considers legal action after council says he can't run for mayor
The robbery happened at the just before 9:00 pm Friday evening in the 3300 Block of Ayers Street. According to police, they arrived at the scene and were able to detain one suspect and found a second suspect minutes later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Rainy day
|4,291
|Jennifer silvas
|8 hr
|Yolodude
|1
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Wife train husband
|133
|DarenTlanksco
|10 hr
|Admire
|1
|Cathleen Day is a crook attorney
|11 hr
|Day
|6
|Stupidly in love
|17 hr
|Hate me
|5
|Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker
|18 hr
|Robert
|13
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC