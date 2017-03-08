Man who killed roommate won't be heading to prison
An evaluation has determined Danny Knutson has serious mental issues and a ten year old drug problem. On Friday morning, he was given ten years probation and sent to a secure substance abuse facility for special needs patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer silvas
|34 min
|Yolodude
|1
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Wife train husband
|133
|DarenTlanksco
|3 hr
|Admire
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Wife train husband
|4,288
|Cathleen Day is a crook attorney
|3 hr
|Day
|6
|Stupidly in love
|10 hr
|Hate me
|5
|Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker
|10 hr
|Robert
|13
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC