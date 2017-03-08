Man who killed roommate won't be head...

Man who killed roommate won't be heading to prison

An evaluation has determined Danny Knutson has serious mental issues and a ten year old drug problem. On Friday morning, he was given ten years probation and sent to a secure substance abuse facility for special needs patients.

