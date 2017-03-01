Man tries to abduct woman near Carmel...

Man tries to abduct woman near Carmel Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A local organization is looking to make it even easier to chase your dreams beyond high school graduation. "Coastal Compass" and leaders there like, Doctor Janet Cunningham say, it's time to cut the ribbon for the first ever mobile center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's is all the perks 1 hr David 5
Guisselle from tmobile in the bluff 2 hr Pete 10
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Openbiguy 4,224
Adult video 8 hr Horny guy 9
Country music 8 hr Country guy 3
L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11) 8 hr Slippy 288
BP Ella 9 hr actually ella 17
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC