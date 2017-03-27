Luxury aprtment-townhomes set to open

Luxury aprtment-townhomes set to open

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

If you are in an apartment and want something totally unique and different. Townhomes at twenty-01 may be the place for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts here ready for you 18 min Assman 19
Michelle Barrera 25 min Cujo 12
Jason Lee Moulder 1 hr Old flame 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 2 hr JPS69 82
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Trip2Corp 4,399
ts natalie backpage (Jul '15) 8 hr Derick 3
Randy Fernandez aka Axel Davis Hair By Axel (Jul '16) 12 hr Liesss 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC