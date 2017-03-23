Live Oak County pledges its support t...

Live Oak County pledges its support to two bills authored by Sen. Zaffirini

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Live Oak County's efforts to protect drinking water from potential contamination from landfills could be getting some muscle from Austin. County Judge Jim Huff, following the Monday, March 13 commissioners court meeting, said the commissioners voted to approve a resolution in support of legislation that protects drinking water in the Choke Canyon Reservoir - a source of drinking water for cities including Three Rivers, Mathis, Beeville and Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 8 min John 77
Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia 2 hr Roast 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Jaimie 4,377
420 connections in the cc area (: (Aug '12) 6 hr Atx 20
Head 6 hr Horny guy 2
Wet moon in Mathis 6 hr Horny guy 34
does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14) 9 hr Trucker 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC