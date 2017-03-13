Laguna Gloria

Laguna Gloria

You could easily get a crick in your neck from looking up at Tom Friedman's stainless-steel sculpture Looking Up. The 33-foot figure greets visitors to the grounds of Laguna Gloria, a splendid Italian-style villa built a century ago on the banks of the Colorado River in Austin by Clara Driscoll and her then-husband, Hal Sevier.

